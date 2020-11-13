1/1
Jo Yehle
1934 - 2020
JO YEHLE
April 8, 1934 - October 29, 2020
Lacey, Washington - Jo was born in Tumwater to Robert and Edith Dorris. Jo married Ford Yehle on July 30, 1955 and they were married for fifty years. Ford preceded her in death in 2005.
Jo's first job was for the State of Washington as a keypunch operator. After marriage Jo worked at home to care for her family. Later Jo worked for several years at the Langendorf Bakery Company and the State of Washington DSHS.
Jo and Ford loved camping with their grandchildren in their fifth wheel. Jo enjoyed decorating her house and providing a loving, welcoming home for her family.
Jo was also preceded in death by her five siblings (Jim, Clyde, Leone Franz, Erma Eismon, and Wayne). Jo's sister Erma was her "rock" during their trying childhood.
Jo is survived by her children Gwen Young (Gary) and Ford Yehle, Jr. (Donna); grandchildren Zak Neathamer (Miranda), Keri Mumma (Jared), and Jenny Jo Stephens; step-grandchildren Gary Owen (Peggy) and Michelle McMahand (Sean); seven great grandchildren; four step great grandchildren; and her many nieces and nephews. Christine McCallum has been Jo's best friend for almost 60 years.
The family will have a family-only memorial gathering. Mills & Mills in Tumwater is handling Jo's interment.


Published in The Olympian on Nov. 13, 2020.
