Joan Houchen

July 13, 2020 - August 30, 2020

Olympai, Washington - Obituary: Joan Carol (Gildemeister) Houchen

Born July 13, 1930 in Minneapolis, MN died August 30, 2020 at the age of 90. She is survived by her son Chris Houchen, Palmer, AK; daughter Lis Houchen, Brinnon, WA; grandson Bruce Houchen (Paris); granddaughter Emily Houchen Gutierrez (Steven); granddaughter Sarah Houchen; great granddaughters Stella Rae, Harper Joan & Isabelle Marie Houchen and great grandson Tristan Trevor Gutierrez. She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond Oliver Houchen in 1993. Joan moved with her family in the early years from Minnesota to South Dakota to Montana finally settling down in Seattle where she attended Roosevelt High School and the University of Washington. Prior to marrying Ray on June 25, 1954, Joan was the store model at I. Magnin in downtown Seattle. They moved to Honolulu, then to Coronado where Ray finished up his active duty as a naval aviator aboard the Oriskany. Moving back to Seattle, Joan modelled at Frederick and Nelson. With Ray taking a job with Continental Airlines, the family moved back and forth between Denver and Los Angeles, finally settling on Camano Island on the Flying Dutchman Farm in 1967. Joan was appointed to the Island County Planning Commission, working on the Shoreline Management Act. Recruited to run for the House of Representative in 1976, Joan lost her first bid for the 10th Legislative District, coming back to win in 1978 and again in 1980, being part of the first 49-49 split. She lost her bid for the 2nd Congressional District in 1982 but remained involved in the Republican Women's Club and the Moderate Republicans until her death. Joan and Ray built a home Coupeville in 1990, where she was active in the Island County Historical Society. Joan finally settle in Olympia near Boston Harbor in 2000 where she lived out the rest of her life among her cherished neighbors. Joan was a member of the Olympia Rotary, a docent for the Washington Governor's Mansion and on the Board of Trustees, a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, as well as the church's hand quilting group and a P.E.O. sister.





