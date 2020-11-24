Joan Marie Castaneda

November 14, 1931 - June 27, 2020

Ollympia, Washington - Joan Marie (McCarthy) Castaneda died peacefully at 88 years old, on June 27, 2020. She was born November 14, 1931 in St. Johns, Newfoundland to Thaddaeus and Frances Clarke McCarthy. Joan and her future husband, Ruben Castaneda, met in church at the Basilica of St. John the Baptist, one of the largest churches in North America. After enjoying their lives together for over a year dating, they were married in the same church on July 6, 1955. They would have celebrated their sixty-fifth wedding anniversary on Jul 6, 2020. They had seven children, Ronald (Kaylene), Donna (Tom), Joey (Rebecca), Marie Unglaub (John), Shirley Robb (Eric), Patrick (Nina), and Frances Alvarado (Ray). They have sixteen grandchildren and multiple great grandchildren including three five-generation great grandchildren. Joan and her husband enjoyed over twenty years in the Air Force stationed at several bases in the states and trips to Germany, Alaska, and the Panama Canal Zone. When Ruben was assigned to McChord AFB he retired and they bought a home in Olympia where they have lived since 1972. Joan gave so much to her family especially during the times when her husband was deployed, and had to take care of her family by herself. However, was happiest when surrounded by her extended family at home wanting to hold all those babies in her arms. After all her children had grown, Joan took commercial courses at the community college and returned to work for the federal civil service at McChord AFB until her retirement. Joan was laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery on July 7, 2020. Rest in peace my beloved wife and mother. We will always love you and remember you.





