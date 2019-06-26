Home

Joan R. Wininger

Joan R. Wininger Obituary
Joan R. Wininger Joan Rita Wininger passed away June 18, 2019 in Olympia, Wash. She was born January 10, 1940 to James Joseph and Stella Mary Thomas in Harrisburg, Pa. She lived in Newhall, Calif. before moving to Olympia in 2005. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Earl Wininger; daughters, Jennifer Huthmacher, Rhonda Wininger, Carolyn Wininger, Robin Hauge and Justine Jenkins; granddaughter, Christine Williams; and a loving extended family. Services have taken place. To read the full obituary or share memories, please visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on June 26, 2019
