Mills & Mills Funeral Home and Memorial Park
5725 Littlerock Road SW
Tumwater, WA 98512
(360) 357-7743
Joann (Monson) Moline Carol

Joann (Monson) Moline Carol Obituary
Carol Joann (Monson) Moline Carol Joann (Monson) Moline, a resident of Lacey, Washington for 50 years, died on May 22, 2019. Born March 26, 1933 in Grafton, North Dakota, she graduated from the University of North Dakota with a degree in accounting before moving to Minneapolis where she met and married Ray Moline. They had three children, Brian Lee, Scott and DeAnn. After focusing on caring for her children when they were young, Carol went on to pursue a career in public service first as an accountant with the Washington State Department of Natural Resources and then with the Department of Social and Health Services, from which she retired. A survivor of polio as a child, Carol was an advocate for accessibility for those with physical disabilities. She was active in the Polio Outreach of Washington for many years. She and her husband were long time members of St. Mark Lutheran Church and the Lacey Senior Center. Carol is survived by her daughter DeAnn (Tony) Hartman of Olympia, WA; grandsons Jared (Katy) Hartman, Olympia, WA and Brett Hartman, Olympia, WA; great granddaughter Lily; son Scott (Paulette) Moline of Columbus, OH; granddaughters Sam Moline of Birmingham, AL and Amanda Moline of Columbus, OH; and special niece Sue (Karl) Focht of Hugo, Mn. She is preceded in death by her husband Ray; father Martin Monson; mother Orlenda Monson; aunt Edith Monson; and son Brian Lee. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 8 at 1 pm, at Mills & Mills Funeral Home, 5725 Littlerock Rd SW, Tumwater, WA 98512.
Published in The Olympian on June 2, 2019
