Joanne L. Orren Joanne L. Orren passed away February 3, 2020 in Olympia, Washington. She was born February 19, 1935 to Laura and Alvin Mikesell in Boise, Idaho. A 20-year Lacey resident, she also lived at Summit Lake, Washington (1980-2000) and in McCleary, Washington (1968-1980). Joanne graduated with the Class of '52 from Kelso High School and attended Lower Columbia Community College (1952-1953). She married Del mar Orren on August 23, 1958 in Kelso and was a mother to three adored children. Joanne was caring, kind and loyal. She enjoyed community service, golf, skiing, needlepoint, and travel. She was a member of Lacey Presbyterian Church. Her husband, Del, remembers her as a "warm and loving woman that our family treasured. Now she is gone and our family will find it very difficult to imagine life without her by our side." She is survived by her husband, Delmar E. Orren; son, Eric (Jackie) Orren; daughter, Michelle Erickson; six grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and brother, Marlin (Dorothy) Nelson. She was predeceased by her parents, Laura and Alvin Mikesell; and son, Jeff Orren. Services will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at Lacey Presbyterian Church, 3045 Carpenter Rd. SE, Lacey, WA 98503. Memorial donations may be made to the . Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Feb. 10, 2020