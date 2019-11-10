|
Joanne Truskowski January 16, 1941 to October 20, 2019 Joanne Truskowski (Stagg) died unexpectedly in Everett Providence Hospital from a fall on October 20, 2019 at the age of 78. Joanne is survived by; her daughter Kim Sanders (Harlan), Granddaughters Ashley Turcott, Kayla Richter (Erik), and Erica Sanders; her Sister Carolyn Eke, Brother Larry Eke and many nieces and nephews. Joanne is preceded in death by her husband Gerald Truskowski, Mother Mildred Eke, Father Leroy Stagg. Joanne was born on January 16, 1941 in Ashland OR. Moved to Olympia, WA in 1949. Joanne graduated from Olympia High School in 1958. Joanne met her husband Gerry at a dance at the Fort Lewis Base and fell in love and moved to Hamtramck, MI where the two of them married in 1962. In 1963 she gave birth to her daughter and in 1964 her little family moved back to Olympia, WA. Joanne worked as a mail carrier for USPS, an LPN at St. Peter Hospital and then started her career as an Education Assistant for Tumwater School District until her retirement. Joanne's loves in her life were family, friends, and traveling. A celebration of life is scheduled for December 7, 2019, 2:00pm at Transformation Life Center, 1717 Eskridge Blvd SE, Olympia, WA 98501, with a reception to follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Joanne's life.
Published in The Olympian on Nov. 10, 2019