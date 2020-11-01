Joanne Wettergreen

November 21, 1934 - October 16, 2020

Olympia, Washington - Joanne Lynn Burns was born November 21, 1934 with twin sister Jean in Keewatin, Minnesota to parents Bernard and Rose Burns. She also had twin brothers 3 years older, Donald and Douglas Burns. At 2 years old they moved to Lakewood, MN where she lived on a farm and went to school in the 1st grade. They later moved to Saginaw, MN where she attended Munger school 2nd-8th grade and Proctor H.S. 9th - 10th grade. They moved back to Keewatin and she graduated from Keewatin H.S. where she and her sister Jean were majorettes together and Joanne was crowned homecoming queen in her senior year. Upon graduation she worked at the Deluxe Sweet Shop in Hibbing, MN and then at Central Laundry in the office. She met Jim Wettergreen at a 4th of July Street Dance in 1953 and they married on May 15th, 1954. They moved to Minneapolis as Jim entered the University of Minnesota to pursue a degree in Forest Management, living on campus in the Village for Veterans. Their son Guy was born in 1955, and daughter Terri in 1958. After her husband's graduation, they lived in Oregon for 9 years, first in Lowell, Oregon, with daughter Tracie born in 1959 and then in Mill City, OR, both with the Willamette N.F. , then moving to Olympia, WA, with the Olympic N.F. for 9 years. Later they lived in Unity and Enterprise, OR, where Jim worked at the Wallowa-Whitman N.F. until retirement and they settled in Olympia to be near the kids. Joanne started working for Hickory Farms and quickly became the store manager for about 20 years and she won many awards for doing such an excellent job. Joanne was an outstanding, loving wife and mother. She enjoyed celebrating special occasions with family gatherings, kept a beautiful home and was a remarkable seamstress and cake decorator among many other talents.

Joanne passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on October 16, 2020 after a prolonged illness at the age of 85. She is survived by her husband, Jim Wettergreen, son Guy (Lisa) Wettergreen, daughter Terri (Greg) Stolz, daughter Tracie (Mike) Bryant, grandchildren Brandon Johnson, Margaret Joan Wettergreen, Kayla Ross, and Jake Ross, great-granddaughter Mia Johnson, and twin sister Jean Blaine and many nieces and nephews.

Her family loved her with all their hearts and are grieving her passing. At Joanne's request there will be no service.





