Johanna Mitchell Johanna DeCarli Mitchell passed peacefully on Friday, June 19 following a valiant battle with pulmonary fibrosis. She was born in Oak Ridge, TN on April 9,1951 to Eugenia and Earl DeCarli and lived in Upstate New York and Virginia. She graduated from Virginia Tech with a degree in Human Nutrition and moved to Cooperstown, NY where she worked as a Dietitian and met her husband, Bill. They were married in 1978 and moved to Olympia in 1985. Johanna loved to serve others and was a great listener and mentor. Her faith always was an integral part of her life and those who knew her spoke of the remarkable example she set. She was an active participant in any activity that involved her family and cherished her time and spiritual connection with the Fiber Arts group at St. Placid Priory. She is survived by her husband Bill, sons Ben (Jen) and Daniel (Jackie), and daughters Stephanie and Angela (Luke), and three grandchildren Jacob, Adley and Oliver. She had a large extended family including 5 siblings, 5 in-laws, and 10 nieces and nephews. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, please donate in memory of Johanna to St. Placid Priory at stplacid.org
