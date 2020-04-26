|
John A. Brant John A. Brant, age 69, passed away at home in Tumwater, WA on Thursday, March 19, 2020. He was born in Wyandotte, Michigan on November 28, 1950 to Albert and Elizabeth Brant. He graduated from Melvindale High School in 1968, went to Ferris State College, and then worked for the Ford Motor Company as a tool and die apprentice. John later served in the Navy from 1970 to 1976. He traveled the world aboard The USS Skate submarine based out of Groton, CT. After the Navy he made his way west and ended up working for the Bonneville Power Administration from 1981 to 2016 as a Power Systems Electrician. John had a great sense of humor, taught himself how to play guitar and enjoyed singing country music to anyone who would listen. He was a dedicated friend and loved keeping in touch with friends and family near and far. John is survived by his children Aaron Brant and Elissa (Michael) Hicks and grandsons Caleb and Evan Hicks, brother Duane (Melanie) Brant and sisters Mary Brant and Theresa (Troy) Tyson. He was preceded in death by his parents Albert and Elizabeth Brant and sister Linda (William) Matteson. As per his wishes he will be buried at sea by the Navy with a small service to be held at a later date.
Published in The Olympian on Apr. 26, 2020