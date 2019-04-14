John Albert Reynolds, Jr., John Albert Reynolds, Jr., age 72, died on April 2, 2019. John was born on November 7, 1946 in Shelton, Washington to John Albert Reynolds and Doreen (Teagle) Reynolds. John attended Lakes High School in Lakewood, Washington, and he earned his Bachelors and Masters Degrees from the University of Puget Sound. He had a distinguished career in state government which included serving as Director of the Department of Veterans Affairs, and Chief Executive Officer for Western State Hospital. John retired in 2004 and he enjoyed traveling, playing golf and spending time on his boat cruising around Puget Sound. John was a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he earned several medals including the Purple Heart. The discipline and patriotism he learned in the Army never left him. John is survived by his wife, Jill Reynolds; son Jeff (Heidi) of Eau Claire, Wisconsin; son Doug (Nuwee) of Puyallup, Washington; and grandchildren Finley Reynolds, Nolan Reynolds and Archer Reynolds. Services will be held on Friday, June 21st at 1:00 p.m. at Shelton Memorial Park; 1605 Van Buren; Shelton, Washington. A celebration honoring John will follow at Skookum Hall, 3480 SE Lynch Road; Shelton, Washington. We want to thank John's long-time physician, Dr. Ronald Krauss, and the staff at Alpine Way Continuing Care Community in Shelton for providing compassionate care for John. We also want to thank the staff at Assured Hospice for their care and assistance. Published in The Olympian on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary