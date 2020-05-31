John Arthur Segerson, Jr. John Arthur Segerson, Jr. was born on 24 June 1947 in San Antonio, Texas. In about 1951, he moved with his parents (John Sr. and Muriel) to Topeka, Kansas. John broke trail for seven younger brothers and sisters as their family grew roots in Topeka. He attended Holy Name school, Hayden High School, then Kansas University, graduating in 1969 with a degree in chemistry. His first post-graduation job was with Gates Rubber Company in Denver, Colorado, where he spent a few years in laboratories developing new chemicals. Along the way, he met the skilled and brilliant social-worker, Jeanne West, and they married in 1972. John and Jeanne moved to the Puget Sound area with their first-born son, Nathan, in 1974, and soon had their second son, Forest, as they settled near Steamboat Island. John began his career as a chemist for Pittsburg-Midway, exploring the possibilities of making something clean out of coal. The constant need for re-alignment and re-sizing of vessels and processes fascinated John and inspired a new path. Always the independent and gifted learner, John started reading books in his spare time that looked like Greek, so filled they were with the math of engineers. After a few years in this pursuit, John became a fully licensed professional engineer, entirely self-taught, and thus launched a new phase in his career. He joined the civil engineering firm EES where he honed his skills before launching his own firm, Semcon, Inc, which he ran successfully until his retirement. John loved to fish. Like everything he did, he knew a lot about it and was really good at the details. Even when his hands struggled to grip, he would patiently spend all the time it took to tie beautiful tiny knots in fishing line. And he loved to be in the kitchen, where his attention to detail matched his love for seafood and culinary adventure, and his meals became the foundation for family tradition. He also was a sailor, a frustrated golfer, a music lover with a pure and harmonizing alto voice, an outdoorsman impervious to wind and rain, and a knowledge-hungry scholar. And he was a tireless and loving father, and the winningest little-league coach the Griffin Grizzlies' class of 1987 ever had. In 2003, John first met Parkinson's disease. It proved an immutable foe, but he soldiered on through 'til the end. It's what he did. He continued to engineer water and drainage systems in the San Juan Islands and under the SeaTac Airport. He welcomed grandchildren into his life, whom he cherished. And he fished and cooked and sang and loved as long as he possibly could. When anyone dies, it's like a library burning to the ground. John's passing represents an exceptional loss for those of us who knew him, and a significant loss for everyone else, too. His was a really grand library, full of wisdom, full of grace, and full of kindness.



