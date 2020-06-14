John "Jack" Bunch John "Jack" Bunch passed away June 6, 2020 at Providence St. Peter Hospital from complications of aspiration pneumonia. He was born in Seattle on Dec 18, 1940 to John W. and Eva Campbell Bunch. After high school he spent two years in the Navy, serving aboard an aircraft carrier as an electrical engineer. He graduated from San Jose State University with an engineering degree. He lived most of his working life in the San Francisco Bay area, working for many years in research and development for several start-up companies in Silicon Valley. Once a product was in production he became bored, would quit, move to a small town on the Oregon coast and play his banjo in bars for a beer. When his money ran out he'd easily find another research job. He also worked for Johnson and Johnson in the development of heart stents. He moved to Olympia in 1999. John was a banjo player extraordinaire. He was a mentor and inspiration to other bluegrass musicians in Thurston, Lewis and Mason counties, playing bluegrass music with the Delphi Valley Drifters and Rock Candy Mountain. The groups played at many venues including the Puyallup Fair, Thurston County Fair and Lattin's Country Cider Mill. John found his lifestyle and lived it to the fullest - commuting to work on his custom made bike, solving problems in engineering and physics, camping alone for weeks at a time in the desert, playing the banjo, and following the Siddha Yoga spiritual path led by Gurumayi Chidvilasananda. He preferred the hermit life and was proud of the fact that all of his belongings (including his hand made bed) would fit in his pickup. In his later years he developed an adult-onset muscular dystrophy, slowly losing the ability to live alone. In 2013 he moved into an assisted living facility, and was able to live there independently with the help of a 'lift' recliner, a hospital bed, a walker and an electric toilet seat (purchased through Amazon). He is survived by his sister Roberta (Bobbie) Moody and her husband, Paul , nephews David and Paul Foutch and their families and numerous cousins and many friends. He was a kind and generous man and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. In his honor please spread love, kindness and understanding. A memorial bluegrass concert will be held sometime in the near future. A heartfelt THANK YOU to the nurses on the 7th floor of St. Peter Hospital for their compassion and caring for John in his last days.



