John Doyle
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Doyle John Doyle, 82, died on May 6, 2020, in the Olympia area, his home of more than 35 years. Born September 3, 1937 in Boston, John grew up in Wareham, a resort town on Cape Cod. Following high school, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps as an enlisted man, attending college at night and on weekends in order to earn a B.A. in economics from Park College in Kansas City and an MBA from Pepperdine. Through his role in the military, in addition to doing a tour of duty in Vietnam, he lived all over the U.S. and in Japan, along with his wife, Joyce, and their three children. After retiring from the Marine Corps as a Major in 1978, John began a second career as a director for the Washington State Department of Transportation, retiring from that position in the early 2000s. He is survived by his son, John; his daughter, Jennifer Schaefer; three grandchildren; and a brother, James Doyle. Services will be held at a later date. Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Olympian on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved