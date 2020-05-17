John Doyle John Doyle, 82, died on May 6, 2020, in the Olympia area, his home of more than 35 years. Born September 3, 1937 in Boston, John grew up in Wareham, a resort town on Cape Cod. Following high school, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps as an enlisted man, attending college at night and on weekends in order to earn a B.A. in economics from Park College in Kansas City and an MBA from Pepperdine. Through his role in the military, in addition to doing a tour of duty in Vietnam, he lived all over the U.S. and in Japan, along with his wife, Joyce, and their three children. After retiring from the Marine Corps as a Major in 1978, John began a second career as a director for the Washington State Department of Transportation, retiring from that position in the early 2000s. He is survived by his son, John; his daughter, Jennifer Schaefer; three grandchildren; and a brother, James Doyle. Services will be held at a later date. Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on May 17, 2020.