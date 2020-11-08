John Elwin Carnell Jr.
October 31, 2020
McCleary, Washington - John Elwin Carnell, Jr. of McCleary, Washington died on October 31, 2020 in a home he built. He was 82. John was born on July 6, 1938 in Bartlesville, Oklahoma to John and Iris Esther (Rickman) Carnell. John's early years were spent working on his family's farm near Noel, Missouri. In 1952, the Carnell family migrated to McCleary. John attended McCleary Grade School and Elma High School. In the early 1960s, John was married to Alma Cain, and their son Dan was born in 1961. In 1966, he married Carol Evans. Their son Darren was born in 1968, and Chris, in 1970.
John found success through hard work, grit, and determination. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1957 and served in the Pacific on the USS King County, a guided missile test ship. In the 1960s, John worked in Simpson Timber Company's mill in McCleary and for Rex Rosier Construction. In 1972, John started his own company, Carnell Construction. Over the next thirty years, he built a regional business.
Throughout his life John took on causes he believed in and fought for what he thought was right. He had a particular passion for helping those who were at a disadvantage. He was a strong supporter of the McCleary School District and had a long tradition of supporting an annual summer reading program. Over the years he also found great comfort in the faith community. Undeterred by declining health, John remained active until the end of his life.
John's greatest pride was his family. He supported them in every way in all that they did. He was preceded in death by his wife Carol, his parents, and his sister Ida Jo Logan, of Noel, Missouri. He is survived by his three sons and their families: Dan, of Rochester, Dan's children Crystal, her husband Eric, and son Zane, of Olympia, Joshua, of Centralia, and David and his wife Micah, of Vacaville, California; Darren, his wife Julia, and their children Amelia and Ella, all of Seattle; and Chris and his wife Jamie, of Seattle. John is also survived by his sisters Cherrie Carnell, of McCleary, and Lynetta Morris, of Bartlesville, Oklahoma; his brother Dennis and his wife Karen, of Elma; and numerous nieces and nephews. Late in life, John also enjoyed the companionship and loving care of Cyndy Parker, of Hoquiam.
Consistent with John's instructions, he will have an immediate burial. The family will commemorate his life in the next few months.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Harbors Home Health and Hospice, of Hoquiam, which served both John and Carol with extraordinary grace and compassion.
