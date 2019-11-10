Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral Alternatives of Washington Inc.
2830 Willamette Drive NE, Suite G
Lacey, WA 98516
(360) 491-2222
Resources
More Obituaries for John Gorski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Frederick Gorski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Frederick Gorski Obituary
John F. Gorski John Frederick Gorski, 77, passed away October 28, 2019 in Olympia, WA, his home since 1977. He was born September 25, 1942 to Frederick and Victoria (Glance) Gorski in Manchester, NH. John graduated in 1961 from Bishop Bradley High School in Manchester. He served in the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1981. John married Judith Coviello in 1963. He was a sports official (baseball, basketball and football) at the high school level. In addition, he was Safety Director/Officer of Capitol Little League in Olympia and for District 3 Little League from 1991 to 2008. John is survived by sons, Alan and Eric; and sisters, Phyllis Gorski and Sandra (Gordon) Gorski. He was predeceased by his wife, Judith and son, Kevin. A funeral mass will be held Thursday, November 14, 2019, 9:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Lacey, WA. In lieu of flowers please make donations to . Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Funeral Alternatives of Washington Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -