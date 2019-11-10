|
|
John F. Gorski John Frederick Gorski, 77, passed away October 28, 2019 in Olympia, WA, his home since 1977. He was born September 25, 1942 to Frederick and Victoria (Glance) Gorski in Manchester, NH. John graduated in 1961 from Bishop Bradley High School in Manchester. He served in the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1981. John married Judith Coviello in 1963. He was a sports official (baseball, basketball and football) at the high school level. In addition, he was Safety Director/Officer of Capitol Little League in Olympia and for District 3 Little League from 1991 to 2008. John is survived by sons, Alan and Eric; and sisters, Phyllis Gorski and Sandra (Gordon) Gorski. He was predeceased by his wife, Judith and son, Kevin. A funeral mass will be held Thursday, November 14, 2019, 9:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Lacey, WA. In lieu of flowers please make donations to . Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Nov. 10, 2019