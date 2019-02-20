John Howard Flint John Howard Flint of Olympia passed away on February 9, 2019. John was born July 10, 1962 to Jim Flint and Evelyn Huff in Seattle, WA. The family moved to Offut Lake in 1965 where John caught his first trout at the age of three. A year later the Flint family moved to the westside Olympia. John attended L.P. Brown Elementary, Jefferson Junior High School and graduated from Capital High School in 1980. John's adventurous spirit led him to Santa Rosa, Ca. after high school. While there, John was in a tragic motorcycle accident. The accident left him with a severe head injury and paralyzed on his right side. Through determination, hard work and help and love from family and friends, John was able to overcome many obstacles to live a full and independent life. John's son Jonathon was born in 1992. John never stopped working to make a better life for them. John recently retired from working with his brother James in the flooring business. John, Jonathan and nephew Adam lived together with their cherished companion, their dog Lila in West Olympia. John was a talented artist. His imagination and creativity filled notebooks full of images of the natural world, and some that are out of this world. John enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, clam digging and spending time with friends and family. John's smile was as infectious as any, with a wonderful spirit that lighted up a room. He passed away unexpectedly at home on Feb. 9th, 2019. John is survived by his son Jonathan Schumacher-Flint, parents Jim Flint (Andra) of North Bend, Evelyn Huff (James) of Shelton, his siblings James Flint (Paula), Luci Flint, and Adam Flint (Blair) of Shelton, Bethany Flint (Melissa) of Helena, MT. John has eight nieces and nephews that love him dearly; Nikkia & great niece Liliyanna, Little Adam, Alecia, Wesley, Katie, Jimmy and Alexander and all of the many cousins of his extended family. He his predeceased by his grandparents Howard and Lillian Partee and John and Irene Flint. Services for John will be held at Woodlawn Funeral Home in Lacey, WA on Friday, Feb.22 at 1:00 p.m. Viewing will begin at 12:00 p.m. A graveyard service will follow at Forest Funeral Home and Historical Cemetery in Olympia. Friends will be asked to join the family for a celebration of life at the Pellegrino Event Center in Tumwater. Published in The Olympian on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary