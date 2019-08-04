|
|
John J. Eastabrook, Sr. John Joseph Clark Eastabrook passed away peacefully on July 29th, 2019 in Olympia, Washington. His beloved wife of 42 years, Viola, preceded him in death in January and John just couldn't live life without her by his side. John was born in Olympia on May 6, 1933 to Bud and Lydia Eastabrook. He joined the Air Force at age 17 and enjoyed a 23-year career offering him the experience of world travel. Upon retiring, he was known to have said "I've lived all over the world and never found a better place to live than Olympia". He returned home in 1972 and began a second career for the United States Postal Service, retiring again in 1993 at the age of 60. John enjoyed his garden and feeding the birds for Viola. His happiest moments were found when surrounded by his grandchildren who were his true pride and joy. John's kind and loving spirit will be greatly missed but his legacy will live on in the hearts of those who loved him. John is survived by sons and daughters, John Jr., Larry and wife Jana and Debbie and husband John Andrys. Surviving grandchildren include River, Kennedi, and Isabel Eastabrook, Melissa Mullen, Laurie Green, Devin Stoaks, Brittany and Josh Krier, Ashley and Joe Kappes, and many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Published in The Olympian on Aug. 4, 2019