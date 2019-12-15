|
John Marquis Curry John Marquis Curry passed away on December 7th. He was 80 years old. He was born in Olympia, WA on February 11, 1939. He attended Olympia High School. John was a great athlete and his senior year he was State Champion in Tennis. Upon graduation in 1957, John joined the Coast Guard. Upon finishing his service he began working on cruise ships as a purser. After that he worked in the shipping business for American President Lines in Oakland, CA. He traded in the ocean for the road and started driving an 18-wheeler and he moved back to the Pacific Northwest and finished his career working for Oak Harbor Freight Lines. When he retired at 65 he purchased a RV and spent his final years traveling the coast from Seattle to Mexico and everywhere in-between. He loved driving and was especially fond of the Oregon Coast. He was a big fan of Washington Huskies football and could usually be found yelling at his television on game day! John loved to laugh, had a great sense of humor and had a ton of friends. He was affable and charming. He will be laid to rest at the Tacoma Cemetery along with his Father Lavilo, his Mother Nina and his Sister Lois. He is survived by his three children, Julie, Christie and Jason, and a cat named Oly.
Published in The Olympian on Dec. 15, 2019