Fr. John M. McLaughlin (1935-2019) The Reverend John Michael McLaughlin ("Uncle Mickey") often said: "I've had a wonderful life, God has been good to me, and I'm ready to go when he wants me." God called Fr. John home, March 5, 2019. Known for his love of God, infectious laughter, smile, and dedication to his McLaughlin and parish families, Fr. John was a blessing and inspiration to all he met and will be greatly missed. Born July 25, 1935 in Argonne, Wisconsin, he was the youngest of 10 children, born to Charles and Marie McLaughlin. In 1939, the family traveled west in a converted 1.5 ton flatbed truck, with canopy and bench seatingthe McLaughlin version of a covered wagon. Fr. John attended public schools in the South Bay area of Olympia, until eighth grade, before entering the seminary for 12 years at St. Edward's Seminary and St. Thomas Seminary, in Kenmore. He was ordained a priest at St. James Cathedral, on May 20, 1961. He served as Parochial Vicar at St. Monica, Mercer Island and Holy Family, in Seattle. He then served as Pastor at St. Joseph Parish, in Chehalis, from 1971-1984. He then was assigned as Pastor of St. Joseph, in Elma, until his retirement in 2000. He assisted in the parishes of Lewis County for most of his retirement years. Fr. John's passions were God, his family and parishioners, hunting, hiking, kayaking and storytelling. He has always been "Uncle Mickey" to his "200 nieces and nephews" (his count). The annual reunion potluck couldn't begin until he arrived and said grace. From our earliest memories, he has been a familial and spiritual presence in our lives. Born the son of two carpenters, Jesus and Charles, he was often fixing a roof or making restorations on his parish buildings, or building kayaks for trips with the CYO kids. Fr. John enjoyed kayak trips to Alaska and the San Juan Islands. In 1969, Fr. John, other priests, and high school students were guided through the night to the summit of Mt. Rainier where they celebrated mass, upon early morning arrival. Fr. John is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Marie McLaughlin, his siblings Catherine Brownell, Phillip McLaughlin, Stanley McLaughlin, Charles McLaughlin, Lawrence McLaughlin, Rita Goldsby, Mary Warren, Donald McLaughlin, and Susan Aarts. The Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Parish in Chehalis, with the Vigil Service beginning at 7:00 p.m., March 20, 2019. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Archbishop Sartain at 11:00 a.m., March 21, at St. Joseph Parish in Chehalis, followed by a reception in the school hall. The Committal Service will be at 3:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Cemetery, Elma, Washington. Arrangements are under the care of Sticklin Funeral Chapel, in Centralia. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Fr. John's name to St. Joseph School, Chehalis. Published in The Olympian on Mar. 17, 2019