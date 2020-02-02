|
John Turk John B. Turk, 89, passed away of natural causes on December 30, 2019 in Olympia, Washington, his home of many years. He was born February 7, 1930 to Estil and Lelah Turk in Akron, Ohio. He graduated from Kelso High School, and earned a degree from Central Washington University. He married Patricia Noseda 1950 in Kelso. John worked as a medical sales rep and later repaired operating room equipment in hospitals. A member of the Elks for over 60 years, he participated with the Kelso Elks Lodge. He loved the outdoors. He was a runner, running 60 miles on his 60th birthday. He completed many marathons. John also was a mountain climber, climbing Mt. Hood, Mt. Adams, Mt. Rainier, The Sisters and Mt. Jefferson. John was the most fun loving man. He loved life, and was the life of the party. He was athletic and also loved politics. He will be greatly missed. He is survived by; sons, John Randall Turk, Terril Arthur Turk, and Kelly Thomas Turk; daughter, Diane Patricia Turk Paillette; four grandchildren; Shannon Michelle Drotning, Cori Rochelle Edy, Philip Brandon Yee, John Gordon Turk, and seven great grandchildren. Service is planned for February 8th.
Published in The Olympian on Feb. 2, 2020