Eleanor Johnson Eleanor Johnson passed away June 7, 2019 in Lacey, Washington. She was born August 28, 1925 in Huron, South Dakota. She graduated from Broadway High School in Seattle and attended the University of Washington. She married Leslie M. Johnson on September 6, 1947. Elly, as her friends knew her, worked for Employment Security and the Seattle Post Intelligencer. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, and travel. She gave unconditional love, kindness, patience, and comfort to all who knew her. She was a member of Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, American Legion Auxiliary, and Sons of Norway. Elly is survived by sons, Bruce L. Johnson of Olympia, and Craig D. Johnson of Ridgefield, Wash.; daughter, Carol A. Shelly (Dan) of Marysville, Wash.; three grandchildren, Rachel, Danielle and Daniel; and six great grandchildren, Ethan, Kalan, Jackson, Elyse, Jordan, and Jesse Jr. She was predeceased in 2009 by her beloved husband of 62 years, Les Johnson; mother, Prudence Gillette; brother, Edward Gillette; and Aunt, Bertha Nunn. A memorial service will be held Monday, June 17, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 4300 Carpenter Rd. SE, Lacey, WA 98503. Memorial donations may be made to the Church, or to the American Lung Society at https://www.lung.org/lung-health-and-diseases/lung-disease-lookup/lung-cancer/. "For to me, to live is Christ and to die is gain." Philippians 1:21 Please leave memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org.