Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jon Colt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jon R. Colt

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jon R. Colt Obituary
Jon R. Colt Jon Colt, 65 born July 27th, 1953 in Corpus Christie, TX and passed at home in Olympia, WA on February 5, 2019. Jon loved the outdoors, adventures, running, taking photos and all the various crafts and art projects he was always working on. He always had a creative idea for everything! Over the past few years he had been making weekly visits to spend the day with his Mother. This time was much enjoyed by both and was a priority to him. He is survived by his Mother and Stepdad Joy and Ray Evans, daughter Carly Gutierrez sons Cody Colt and Joshua Swanson, brothers James and Jeff half sisters Kathy and Susie, grandchildren Taylor, Andrew, Zack, Luke, Lilly, Coy, Cally, Samantha and Charlie.
Published in The Olympian on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.