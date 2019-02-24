|
Jon R. Colt Jon Colt, 65 born July 27th, 1953 in Corpus Christie, TX and passed at home in Olympia, WA on February 5, 2019. Jon loved the outdoors, adventures, running, taking photos and all the various crafts and art projects he was always working on. He always had a creative idea for everything! Over the past few years he had been making weekly visits to spend the day with his Mother. This time was much enjoyed by both and was a priority to him. He is survived by his Mother and Stepdad Joy and Ray Evans, daughter Carly Gutierrez sons Cody Colt and Joshua Swanson, brothers James and Jeff half sisters Kathy and Susie, grandchildren Taylor, Andrew, Zack, Luke, Lilly, Coy, Cally, Samantha and Charlie.
Published in The Olympian on Feb. 24, 2019