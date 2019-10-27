|
Jonathan Robert Angel Jon 63, Tumwater, WA. passed away Thursday Oct. 10, 2019 at Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia WA. Born in Prinville, OR. on July 15, 1956 to Bob Angel and Aileen Deggeller Carlson. He attended school in Coeur d'Alene ID. From 1st 7th grade moving to Centralia WA. He graduated in the 1974 Centralia High School class. He attended Clover Park Technical School. Jon started working for the State of WA. in 1977 at Bellingham National guard (3yrs) moving back to Centralia area where he worked in different positions as a Carpenter, Truck driver and Cable-Tech. He started working for South Puget Sound Community College in 2000 he retired. He loved his music, especially his flute & guitar, along with his wood working projects. Jon was a Seahawks fan and had a passion for watching auto racing but most of all he loved his family. He married Tarin Missinne 6/1/1996, they had one son Jonah. Survivors include son Jonah Angel, mother Aileen Carlson, brother Tim (Helen), sister Joni Angel, nephew Aaron (Corie) Angel, niece Audrey Angel, Two great nieces Madeline & Annabelle Mortensen and One great nephew Archer Angel. He was preceded in death by his father Bob Angel. Those wishing to honor his memory may contribute to their favorite charity. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements by Forest Funeral Home in Olympia WA.
Published in The Olympian on Oct. 27, 2019