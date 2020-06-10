Joni E. Merten Beloved Mother, Sister, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, passed away in the company of her daughter on May 15, 2020 at the age of 77 due to cancer. She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth N. (Talen) Wendler and husband Jack in Napavine WA, brother Quentin Yates, his wife Susan, in San Diego CA, grandsons, Nathan Severson, his wife Kelley in FL, and Steven Severson in Olympia WA, nephew Quentin Yates II, his wife Cindy, and son Quentin Yates III in San Diego CA, and great-grandchildren, Rose, Mary, Autumn, Joseph, Isaac and Ethan. She loved life, was a pied piper, and gypsy of the Great Northwest. Always ready to go with her Mary Poppins bag, containing her bare essentials (6-piece mini toolkit, shower cap, nail polish, and everything in between) at a moment's notice taking anyone that wanted to run away with her. She brought smiles, laughter, and her sparkling sense of humor, and friendship to those she cared about. She enjoyed meeting new people young and old, participating in all types of activities, cultures, and experiences. At a luncheon held for cancer survivors, she was the final speaker on the panel, and the last thing she said to her audience was one of her favorite quotes: "If you don't leave your past in the past, it will destroy your future. Live for what today has to offer, not for what yesterday has taken away." As Joni loved people and being together, a celebration of life will be held next spring and will be announced by her daughter's Facebook. For questions please contact Liz directly by private message. In lieu of flowers, my mother asked if her friends and family would make a donation to Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research dedicated under her name, as she struggled and was diagnosed five times with several different cancers over her lifetime. Enclosed is the link to make that donation. Scroll down the page to find the type of selection to choose from and thank you again: FredHutchinsonCancerDonations .org .site



