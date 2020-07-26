Joseph A. Hasbrouck Joseph A. Hasbrouck, 95, passed away January 18, 2020, in Olympia, Washington. He was born to Harold and Eva (Jessup) Hasbrouck in Porter, Washington, on November 18, 1924. Joe graduated from Elma High School in 1943, where he excelled in football. He entered the U.S. Army after graduation and, as a Military Policeman during World War II, was sent to Europe, where he was awarded the Bronze Star. Joe was a Grays Harbor County Deputy Sheriff from 1951 to 1954, where he supervised the traffic department. He married Marian Johannes of Elma in 1954, and started work for the City of Elma, where he became the Public Works Supervisor. He and Marian had four children, sons, David, Jon and Jan (twins); and daughter, Jane Marie. Joe and Marian divorced and, in 1965, he married widower, Kathleen Comer of Elma, who had four sons of her own, Fred, Mike, Bob and Steve. In 1966, Joe took a job as Public Works Supervisor in The Dalles, Oregon. Both Joe and Kathleen joined The Dalles Country Club, and both notably made holes-in-one on the golf course. It was also around this time when Joe became very interested in his genealogy and joined the Huguenot Historical Society to track the Hasbrouck family migration from France to the U.S. In 1981, Joe took a job as Public Works Superintendent for the City of Lacey to be closer to the majority of their family. They bought a house in the Capitol City Golf Club community to continue to enjoy the sport of golf. After his retirement in 1988, they purchased their first motor home and began traveling and playing cards with their new group of friends in the South Sound Sams Club. Joe is survived by his sons, David Hasbrouck (Diana) of McCleary, Jon Hasbrouck of Elma, Jan Hasbrouck of Elma; daughter, Jane Marie Van De Venter (Patrick) of Ellensburg, Washington; stepsons, Fred Comer (Ardith) of McCleary, Mike Comer of Stites, Idaho, Bob Comer (DiAnn Britt) of Elma, and Steve Comer (Keven) of Bozeman, Montana; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by Kathleen, his wife of 50 years; his parents; and his sisters, Evelyn and Edna, who he affectionately called Rusty due to their red hair. An outdoor graveside service will be held at the McCleary Cemetery, Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org
