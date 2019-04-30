|
Joseph Arnold Ryan 10/7/1933 Proud veteran, father of many (7 and counting!), and apparent ladies' man, passed away surrounded by loved ones on April 20, 2019. Joe was preceded in death by his beloved wife Janice and his son Patrick. He is survived by his sister Joan, many nieces and nephews, and his children, Mary, Theresa, Nicholas, Tara, and Erin. He also has a bunch of grand kids. A celebration of life will be held at the Olympia Senior Center May 3 at 2pm.
Published in The Olympian on Apr. 30, 2019