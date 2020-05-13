Joseph Faubion Joseph Herbert Faubion, 73, passed away due to cancer on May 8, 2020, while surrounded by family, love, and laughter at his home in Lacey, WA. Joe was born on October 31, 1946 to Herbert and Rosemary Faubion, who raised him in Cathlamet, WA until age 10, when the family relocated to Lacey, WA. Joe graduated from North Thurston High School in 1965, then attended Centralia College on a baseball scholarship while he lived and volunteered at the Centralia Fire Department. He completed his bachelor's degree at Western Washington University, where he met his future wife, Carol (Paulsen) Faubion, while rolling marbles off a lab table in physics class. After graduation in 1969, Joe began work as an elementary teacher in East Wenatchee, WA, where he also enjoyed volunteering with the ski patrol, as a firefighter, and as a high school basketball referee. In 1976, Joe and Carol returned to Lacey when he became the Executive Secretary for the Washington State Board for Volunteer Firefighters. Joe also continued as a volunteer firefighter, spending 18 years with Thurston County Fire District 3. He retired from his day job in 2000 to spend more time with family and his hobbies. Joe had a lifelong passion for the outdoors, where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and telling stories with family. He was a skilled outdoorsman and a patient teacher, who loved sharing his knowledge of nature, firearms, and how to fix just about anything. Joe's legacy lives on in his wife, Carol, having celebrated their 50th anniversary a month before his passing; his children, Jeffrey Faubion, Kristin Coovert, and Susan Faubion; his siblings, Pamela Bigelow, Thomas Faubion, and William Faubion; his grandchildren, Rylan, Autumn, James (JD), Olivia, and Violet; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, please schedule a colonoscopy.



