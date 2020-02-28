|
Joseph Francis Heapes June 1944 to February 2020 Joe died on February 21, 2020 in his home in Olympia surrounded by his family. Joe was born in Dublin , Ireland . Joe lived in Olympia for over fifty years. He leaves behind his wife, Rita, his children Efrem and Siobhan, grand children Byron, Elijah and Liam and granddaughter Myra. As well as his brother George and sisters Marie and Teresa, and his brothers in law, Paul, George, Michael and Brian. Joe was a member of the United Association of plumbers and pipefitters. Lacey Branch Local 26. Joe loved Pipefitting and his fellow workers. Joe loved his family and friends. He was never happier than when he was in the middle of a good conversation. A memorial and life celebration will take place on Monday March 2nd at 12 O'clock at the Columbian Hall 6797 Martin Way E, Lacey WA 98516.
Published in The Olympian on Feb. 28, 2020