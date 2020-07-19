Joseph Grant "Joe" Burgher Joe passed away at his home in Vancouver, WA on June 15, 2020 after a second battle with cancer. Born in Seattle on October 1, 1943 to Melvin Grant Burgher and Helen Lorraine Burgher, Joe grew up in Hawthorne Hills and graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1961. He earned his BA from the University of Washington in 1965 and his MBA from the University of Southern California in 1967. He was drafted into the Army, where he was stationed in Germany before he returned to Seattle in 1969. After working in the corporate world Joe moved to Olympia in 1982, where he established himself as an owner and manager of Martin Marina. It was there that he met his future wife Paula Tell. Joe retired in 1999, and he and Paula moved to Vancouver, WA. Joe was preceded in death by both of his parents. He is survived by his wife Paula, their two dogs, and his siblings Helen (Paul) Hitchcock, Larry (Faith) Burgher, and Roger Burgher. He was also blessed with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. There will be a memorial service for family, date not determined. Please sign Joe's online Guestbook at www.Legacy.com
