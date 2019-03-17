Joseph (Joe)(Joey) Gregory Wahl Joseph (Joe)(Joey) Gregory Wahl, passed away from this life on February 27, 2019. He was 48, born on October 7, 1970 in Spokane, Washington. He Graduated from Timberline High School in 1989. He then started his journey working in various positions, Movie theaters, shoe stores, WA. state, Fed Ex office and Real Estate. He touched many lives along his path and will be missed by many. Joe is survived by his wife Kimmi Wahl, his children Cody Poe and Kira Wahl, his grandson Johnathan Poe, his father Greg Wahl, his brothers Aaron Wahl and Ryan Wahl, his sisters Jennifer Herbert and Kristen Hughes, and Renee and Tom Hughes and brother and sister in-laws, uncles ,aunts and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. He enjoyed Nascar, Nascar trips, Nature, Birds, Animals, family and friends. He will be missed by all that knew him. Services will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 3:30pm at New Bridge Community Church. 812 Central St SE Olympia, WA. 98501. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to his favorite charity, The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA). Published in The Olympian on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary