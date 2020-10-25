Joseph Michalak

May 6, 1930 - October 8, 2020

Olympia, Washington - Joe passed away October 8, 2020 after a sudden illness. He will be remembered fondly by family, friends and the hundreds of students he taught over the course of his 29 year career at Boston Harbor, McKinley and Centennial Elementary Schools.

Joe was a lover of life. He especially enjoyed singing and classical music, outdoor activities like hiking, climbing, skiing and bicycling, travel both near and far, and conversation with beloved family and friends.

Service details, photos and more: bit.ly/joemichalak





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store