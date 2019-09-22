|
Joseph Childers In Loving Memory of Joseph Roy Childers, 82, who passed away on August 16, 2019 in Olympia Washington. Survived in death by: his daughters Karen Childersmith and Carol Pauli, five grandchildren and his wife Laura Childers. Roy was born in Walla Walla Washington in 1937 and attended University of Oregon graduating with a degree in Architecture and moved to Olympia in 1975. In 1995 Roy married Laura Jane Dolan. Roy worked for 30 years for the State of Washington and retired in 2005. Roy was very faithful in church and bible study groups. A celebration of life will be held at The United Churches of Olympia 110 11th Avenue SE Olympia on September 28, 2019 at 2pm.
Published in The Olympian on Sept. 22, 2019