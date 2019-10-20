|
|
Dr. Joseph Thomas "Tom" Bradley, DDS Dr. Joseph Thomas "Tom" Bradley, DDS, passed away on October 11, 2019, at the age of 78. Tom was a generous and loving man who will be deeply missed. Tom was born in Seattle on February 13, 1941, to Joseph Thomas and Rita Bernice Bradley. At the age of 10, Tom moved from Seattle to Pullman where he met two of his life's greatest passions; the woman he would be happily married to for 55 years, Mary Ellen Stone, and the Washington State Cougars. Tom Graduated from Pullman High School in 1959. He attended the University of Oregon for two years before transferring to Washington State University where he graduated in 1963. Later that same year Tom and Mary Ellen, high school sweethearts and fellow WSU Cougars, were married. After their wedding they headed for St. Louis, Missouri where, in 1967, Tom received his DDS degree from Washington University Dental School. Tom began his career serving in the US Navy Dental Corps. In 1969 Tom, Mary Ellen, and their two young children, Jeff & Julie, moved to Olympia, a town he had fallen in love with while attending the Washington State Youth Legislature conference. He set up his private practice in Tumwater where he worked for the next 38 years, retiring in 2007. Tom was active in the state and local dental associations including serving as the President of the Thurston-Mason Dental Association as well as serving on many committees with the Washington State Dental Association. Tom had many hobbies and interests. He loved to cook, fish, travel, scuba dive, and spend time at his cabin in Coeur d' Alene, ID. He was a very involved father, supporting his children in their education, activities, and lives. He particularly enjoyed coaching The Yankees, his son's Pony League Baseball Team, for several years. More recently Tom spent his time reading, watching sports, and gathering with family. He also loved being a grandfather, playing games with his granddaughter and attending her numerous activities. Tom is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary Ellen, son, Jeffery (Margaret Moulden), daughter, Julie Bradley-Hart (Brian), granddaughter, Zoe, brother Michael (Jan), and sister Kay Brown (John). A celebration of Tom's life will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2019, 1:30 p.m. at South Sound Manor, 455 North Street SE, Tumwater, WA, 98501. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Joseph T. Bradley Scholarship Fund through the WSU Foundation or to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in The Olympian on Oct. 20, 2019