Josephine Anne Arnold Jo (Jojo) Arnold died peacefully in her home on July 24, 2019, in the care of loving friends and family. She was born July 13, 1930, in Brussels; grew up in England; went to school in Belgium; lived in South Africa and Hungary; but settled in the US many years ago. Jo was a gracious and gentle soul who delighted in books, dance, theater, music and people of all ages. She was always up for something fun: learning to ski at age 60, snorkeling in Hawaii at 63, boogying to reggae music at 87. Jo had a great passion for travel, visiting 54 countries, including Europe, Africa, India, Samoa, Bali, Belize, Egypt, Greece and more. Jo is survived by her devoted husband, Ralph, and her brothers John and William. She was preceded in death by her son Jonathon. She is also survived by six step-children and eight grandchildren. Jo's wit was decidedly Britishdeliciously dry and memorable. We will also miss her effortless style She was a London fashion model in the '60s. On occasion, she'd descend the spiral staircase in her home as if it were a fashion show runwaythe perfect picture of ease and elegance. Most of all, Jo will be remembered for her warmth and hospitality, her quiet encouragement, and her joy in hearing other people's stories. Friends and family will celebrate her life on Saturday, August 17 at her home on Johnson Point.
Published in The Olympian on Aug. 16, 2019