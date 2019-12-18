|
Joy Elaine Bush August 19, 1934 December 14, 2019 Born to Leonard Thompson and Clara Weiks Thompson in Chehalis, Washington; Joy grew up and attended school in Tenino Washington, where she met her future husband, David L. Bush. Graduating as the Tenino class of 1952 Valedictorian, Joy and David were married in 1954 and eventually settled on the Bush family homestead in 1959. Joy obtained her teaching degree at St. Martins College in Lacey, Washington. For the next twenty-five years, Joy taught at the Tenino Grade School, In retirement, Joy enjoyed family & church events, gardening and traveling. While the recent years found Joy with many health challenges, her deep abiding faith in her Lord and savior, Jesus Christ, never wavered. Joy is survived by her five children Debbie (Barry), Michael, Curtis, Cathy (Robert) and Rodney as well as 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Those preceded her in death include both her parents Leonard and Clara, brother Leon and Infant son Gary Edward. Services will be held at Mills & Mills Funeral Home on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 1:00PM. In lieu of flowers, guests are encouraged to bring Teddy Bears, as they will be in turn donated to the St. Peter's cancer unit.
Published in The Olympian on Dec. 18, 2019