Joyce Corinne Molinaro Joyce Corinne Molinaro passed away on September 24, 2019, at the age of 61, after a 3 year struggle with cancer. Joyce was born on April 29, 1958 in Shelton, WA. She graduated from Shelton High School in 1975, and attended Northwest College in Kirkland, WA between 1975 1976. She earned a Medical Assisting Diploma from Northwest Vocational College in Seattle, WA, in 1977. She worked for St. Joseph's Hospital in Aberdeen, WA, J.B. Whistler Co. in Olympia, WA, and various departments with the State of WA in Olympia and Tumwater, WA. Joyce loved Jesus, kids and her family, and was an accomplished piano player who also loved gardening, reading, music and the beach. She is survived by her husband of 36 years, David Molinaro, daughter Kristin, son Gabriel, brother Marshall Ellison, sister Juanita Meier, daughter-in-law Ruth, 4 sisters-in-law, 2 brothers-in-law, 3 nieces and 3 nephews and extended family. A Celebration of Joyce's life will be held at 10am, on Saturday, October 5, at the Lacey Presbyterian Church, 3045 Carpenter Rd. SE, Lacey, with Reverend Stuart Dugan officiating. There will be a reception following the service. Memorial donations in memory of Joyce can be made to "Cancer Research Institute" for ovarian cancer.
Published in The Olympian on Oct. 1, 2019