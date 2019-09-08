|
|
Joyce Grace Munden Zimmerman Joyce Grace Munden Zimmerman passed away August 11, 2019, at 89 years of age. Her children, step-children and grand-children took turns at her side in the final days. She was born July 23, 1930 to James and Mamie Munden of Clarkston, Washington. She was a graduate of Clarkston High and earned at teaching certification from Western Washington State College (now WWU). After a long tenure of teaching elementary school in Shelton and North Thurston School districts, Joyce retired in 1986 to her home on Carlyon Beach in Olympia, Washington. In 1970-71 she served as president of North Thurston Education Association. In retirement she enjoyed views of mountains and South Puget Sound as she hosted friends and family members on the deck of her home. She worked as a volunteer at the Olympia Chapter of Cooperative Extension. In 2006 she re-located to a retired-living apartment in Issaquah. Joyce was married to Paul Gillie in 1950, divorced in 1964 and is survived by their children; James, Arlene (Williams) and Timothy, and several grandchildren. In 1978 she married Tom Zimmerman who died in 1992. She is survived by his children: Tom Jr. (Tina), Frank, Heidi (Len Preston), Gordon (Nancy), Raven Skydancer (Lou) and Phoebe (Dan Martinson), as well as his many grand-children. Joyce was preceded in death by siblings Carl, Thomas, Velda Mae, Josephine, and James, and is survived by siblings Betty Ann, Mardell, and Robert as well as many nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends including the North Thurston Retired Teachers Association, and the congregation at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church. A Memorial for Joyce will take place at 1:30pm on September 13, 2019 in the Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, in Issaquah, Washington, followed by burial the next day at 2:30pm in Normal Hill Cemetery in Lewiston, Idaho. Memorials may be made in Joyce's name to Evergreen Hospice by going to: https://www.evergreenhealth.com/hospice-care.
Published in The Olympian on Sept. 8, 2019