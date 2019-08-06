|
Juanita "Dutch" Hibbert Juanita "Dutch" Hibbert, 80, passed away in Shelton, July 29, 2019. She was born August 27, 1938 in Carrolton, KY to Laura and Buford Hawkins who preceded her in death along with husbands, George Hibbert (widowed) & and Richard Heinzen (divorced). Juanita is survived by her sister Mary Ann (Jeff) Johnson; children Patrick Heinzen, Bruce (Diane) Heinzen, Lori Heinzen and Beverly (Michelle) Whetsel; grandchildren Jason, Philip, Casey, Tara, Robert and Zachary; and great-grandchildren Kallie, Kennedy, Haven, Gianna, Gillian, Skyler and Jase. Prior to retirement, Juanita enjoyed working with her husband, George, as resident caretakers at the Olympia Yacht Club. Service will be held in Shelton on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 5:30 P.M at the Shelton Presbyterian Church, 1430 E Shelton Springs Rd .
Published in The Olympian on Aug. 6, 2019