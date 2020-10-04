Juanita Reines
September 23, 2020
Olympia, Washington - Juanita Gina Reines passed away September 23, 2020, in Olympia, Washington. She was born August 12, 1968, to John and Theresa Watkins in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. Juanita resided in the Olympia area for 39 years, the last 15 in East Olympia.
She graduated from North Thurston High School in Lacey, Washington, and married John Reines on April 22, 2000, in Olympia. She worked as a server administrator for Washington Department of Licensing for 33 years.
Juanita was a very simple, down-to-earth, wonderful person, who was always happy. She loved being outdoors, in the sun on the beach, kayaking, fishing, and camping. She enjoyed reading and doing puzzles.
She is survived by her husband, John Reines; sons, Joshua Fulks and Cory Fagerness; parents, John and Theresa Watkins; and sisters, Sheila Watkins, LaTisha Best, and Laurie Watkins.
Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org
.