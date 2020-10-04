1/1
Juanita Reines
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Juanita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Juanita Reines
September 23, 2020
Olympia, Washington - Juanita Gina Reines passed away September 23, 2020, in Olympia, Washington. She was born August 12, 1968, to John and Theresa Watkins in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. Juanita resided in the Olympia area for 39 years, the last 15 in East Olympia.
She graduated from North Thurston High School in Lacey, Washington, and married John Reines on April 22, 2000, in Olympia. She worked as a server administrator for Washington Department of Licensing for 33 years.
Juanita was a very simple, down-to-earth, wonderful person, who was always happy. She loved being outdoors, in the sun on the beach, kayaking, fishing, and camping. She enjoyed reading and doing puzzles.
She is survived by her husband, John Reines; sons, Joshua Fulks and Cory Fagerness; parents, John and Theresa Watkins; and sisters, Sheila Watkins, LaTisha Best, and Laurie Watkins.
Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Olympian on Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 3, 2020
I worked with Juanita for many years and got to know her very well. She was the smartest tech person I’ve ever met and I will miss her. She was a very genuine and always wanted to help people. God bless
Carol Cox
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved