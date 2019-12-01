Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Judi Sommerfeld
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judi Davis Sommerfeld

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judi Davis Sommerfeld Obituary
Judi Davis Sommerfeld December 8, 1965 - November 12, 2019 Judi passed away peacefully in her sleep at her parent's home in Galllup, NM., on November 12, 2019. She is survived by her parents Alvin and Ann Davis, her parent's in-law Loren and Polly Penton, sister Susan (Craig) Francis, her husband Kirk Sommerfeld also survived by their four children, relatives and countless friends. There will be a memorial service 12/7/19 at the Eagles club in Tenino WA., Potluck at noon and a short ceremony at 1:30PM followed by fellowship, In lieu of flowers bring a toy for The Olympia Toy Drive.
Published in The Olympian on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judi's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -