Judi Davis Sommerfeld December 8, 1965 - November 12, 2019 Judi passed away peacefully in her sleep at her parent's home in Galllup, NM., on November 12, 2019. She is survived by her parents Alvin and Ann Davis, her parent's in-law Loren and Polly Penton, sister Susan (Craig) Francis, her husband Kirk Sommerfeld also survived by their four children, relatives and countless friends. There will be a memorial service 12/7/19 at the Eagles club in Tenino WA., Potluck at noon and a short ceremony at 1:30PM followed by fellowship, In lieu of flowers bring a toy for The Olympia Toy Drive.
Published in The Olympian on Dec. 1, 2019