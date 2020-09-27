Judith Ann DeShazo
September 11, 2020
Olympia, Washington - Judith Ann DeShazo, 75, beloved Wife, Mother, Sister, Grandmother and friend died peacefully on September 11, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones. Judi was born February 13, 1945 to James and Marguerite Chastain in Wendall, Idaho. Judi grew up along with her brothers Ernie and Terry in Wendall, Idaho and Olympia, Washington. She graduated in 1963 from North Thurston High School. Judi worked for Washington State Fish and Wildlife where she met her husband Jim DeShazo. They were married on July 3, 1971, almost 50 wonderful years of marriage.
Judi considered her marriage and family her greatest life achievement. She was a loving, happy wife and wonderful Mom. She enjoyed her life and that happiness shone through her smile and laughter. Mom was always up for any challenge from sewing prom dresses and clothes for the girls to remodeling and decorating their house. Her home was always a warm, welcoming and comfortable place to be for family and friends alike.
Later in life she loved traveling and spending time with her husband. From the first plane ride to the last trip to Hawaii she enjoyed every moment of retirement and time spent with her husband.
Judi is survived by her loving husband Jim and her daughters Kelley Oletzke, Angie Alexander and their spouses who will always feel the loss of her presence in their lives and hearts. She is also survived by five beautiful grandchildren, Amanda Harkless, Alex Oletzke, Shennay Alexander, Adam Alexander, James Alexander, and her loving brother Terry Chastain and numerous great grandchildren.
A celebration of Judi's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice
