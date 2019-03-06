Judith D. "Judy" Stokes Sollars Judith D. "Judy" Stokes Sollars, 83, resident of Thurston County, died at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia, Friday, February 15, 2019. Judy was born in San Francisco, CA, September 10, 1935, the daughter of Raymond J. and Dagmar K. (Raunsbeck) Edminster. She was raised in Fresno, CA and came to Seattle following her graduation from Sierra High School there in 1953. She had been a majorette for the high school marching band. Judy married Warren Stokes in Olympia in February, 1954. Warren died in a bulldozer accident in 1971. She would marry Kenneth D. Sollars in Olympia in 1973. Ken died this last December 12, 2018. She would serve as a bookkeeper and accountant for several businesses and the church. She had worked for Copeland Lumber, Warren Stokes Bulldozing, Ken Sollars' Dream Homes, as a school secretary at Madison Elementary School, Olympia and at Emmauel Baptist Church, Olympia. She also worked for Jackson-Hewitt Tax Preparation Co. and had volunteered tax preparation for the elderly. Judy had been a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church and currently held membership in Westwood Baptist Church. She sang in the Emmanuel and Westwood Choirs and for several years belonged to The Sweet Adelines Barbershop Singers. She was a member of the Christian Woman's Club and Bible Coffees in Olympia. Her far reaching group memberships were in the Daughters of American Colonists and the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was into a lot of activities in the church and community, yet was a great mom, grandmother and friend. Judy is survived by 2 sons: Michael Jay Stokes and David Warren Stokes, both of Olympia; a step-son: Kenneth D. (Anita) Sollars, Jr., Lemore, CA; a daughter: Cheri L. (Paul) Jarrett, Yelm; and a step-daughter: LeeAnn White, Olympia; a brother: Ronald (Norma) Edminster, Houston, TX and a half-brother: Ted (Patricia) Edminster, Fresno, CA; and also 16 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchidren and one great great granddaughter. A funeral service will be held at 3 PM Saturday, March 9th, at the Emmanuel Bible Fellowship, Olympia. Private graveside services will be held at Tahoma National Cemetery, Kent. The family suggests memorials may be made to the Franklin Graham Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 A message or a memory may be sent to the family at www.fernhillfuneral.com Arrangements are entrusted to Twibell's Fern Hill Funeral Home, Aberdeen. Published in The Olympian on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary