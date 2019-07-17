Judith Marilyn DuVall Born Judith M. Dotson July 7th, 1945 Died April 25, 2019 Judi was retired from the state of Washington. She held many positions. Some of which were; Dept. of Civil Defence, Dislocated Workers, and Vocational Rehabilitation, among others. After Retirement she worked as a Home Health Care Agent, later to become Supervisor for the Korean Women's Association in Port Townsend, Wa. Judi graduated from North Thurston H.S. in Olympia, Wa, where she lived for many years, raising a family, horses, sheep, goats and many dogs and cats. She was very socialable and enjoyed the company of others, drawing energy from others, as she would say. She is survived by two sons; Todd Abbott, Brinnon,Wa.; David DuVall and his wife Tracy, Lynnwood, Wa. Two step-children; Marlene Ostlund and family and Robert DuVail. Both from Olympia,Wa. Also, three grandchildren; Brieanna McCarty {Abbott} and husband Brett, Enumclaw Wa; Justin Duval! and Fiance Whitney, Turnwater, Wa; Kayla DuVal!, Lynnwood, Wa. Also, one great grand daughter, Ashlynn McCarty, Enum-claw, Wa. In Lieu of flowers, it is asked that you might make a donation to Center Valley Animal Rescue 11900 Center rd. Quilcen Wa 98376 Envelopes avail. at her Celebration of Life July 14th at 3pm. Quilcene Assembly of God Church, 160 Washington st. Quilcene, Wa, 98376 Published in The Olympian on July 17, 2019