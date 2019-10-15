Home

Judith Mowery

Judith Mowery Obituary
Judith Mowery Judith, 79, passed away, with her children by her side, on Thursday, September 26, 2019, after she had a massive stroke three days earlier. Her children found her the morning after her stroke, and she was able to communicate with them and with her friends who visited before she passed. On October 19, 2019, you are invited to enjoy the local wildlife refuge in celebration of our mom's life. Rain or shine, 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Billy Frank Jr. Nisqually Wildlife Refuge, followed by a lunch hosted by her children, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Gallery room of the Seventeen51 Restaurant at Panorama in Lacey. Come to one or both. More information can be found at: www.FuneralAlternatives.org In lieu of flowers, please support The Nature Conservancy, or just turn off your devices and go for a walk outside with your family.
Published in The Olympian on Oct. 15, 2019
