|
|
Judy Sachiko Lensegrav Judy Sachiko Lensegrav went to Heaven peacefully in her sleep on the morning of April 16, 2020 at Brookdale Olympia West Memory Care. Judy was born in Tokyo Japan on April 9, 1933 to Masauemon and Otaka Mizubayashi. In the early 1950's, while working as a waitress at the Army NCO club, Judy met a handsome, young US Army soldier who was stationed in Japan. Donald LeRoy Lensegrav and Judy fell in love, were married, and with a newborn son in tow, they came to the United States in 1954. Thereafter they lived in numerous places including Utah, Texas, Okinawa, New Jersey, California and Alaska. Along the way, a baby girl and two more baby boys joined the family. The family finally settled down in Olympia, Washington until Donald went to Heaven in 1993. Judy then moved to Las Vegas, Nevada for a few years. While there, she became a member of the Silver Belles women's softball club and in 1999 played in the Senior Olympics. Judy relocated back to Olympia, Washington in 2002. She enjoyed volunteering at Lacey Senior Center and during her time volunteering, one day in 2007 she met a fine gentleman, James Knapp. They were married shortly after that. Jim passed away in March of 2018. Judy enjoyed dancing, Karaoke, playing bingo and socializing with many friends. She was a superb seamstress; she retired from the Bon Marche as their Alterations Manager. She was an awesome softball player and she loved her many years as volunteer at the Senior Center. She touched so many lives, and her smile and laugh were infectious. She also had a brother, Masahiko Mizubayashi, who preceded her in death. Judy is survived by her children: Thomas (Jill), Donna Blosl (Gary), Michael, and Gilbert (Lien), grandchildren Craig, Brian, Desiree, Donald and Sofia; and great grandchildren Craig Jr., Ailana, Alex, Brian Jr., Maddy, Olivia and Jayden. Private graveside services will be held at a date to be determined. A celebration will also be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Senior Services for South Sound.
Published in The Olympian on Apr. 23, 2020