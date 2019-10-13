|
Julia Carolyn Collins Julia Carolyn Collins, 76, of Olympia passed away on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Julia was born on Jan. 15, 1943, in New York, daughter to the late Lawrence and Julia (Battersby) Hill. Julia and her husband established a home in Olympia where they raised their family. She worked as an English as a Second Language Teacher at North Thurston High School for many years. Julia is survived by her husband, Raymond Collins. They were married for 56 years. Julia is also survived by her children, Rae-Ann Collins, Gary Collins and his wife, Glenda; her grandchildren, Kristen, Curtis, Brooke, Brandon, Tristan, Tanner, Tori, and Kristina; her great grandchildren, Zoie and Cameron; and her nephews, Christopher and Brian Edge. She was predeceased by her sister, Barbara Edge. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Julia can be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in The Olympian on Oct. 13, 2019