Julie Burke Hairston January 18, 1965-May 23, 2020 Julie was born in Olympia to Clifton and Deloris Burke. She grew up in Olympia, graduating in 1983 from Timberline High School. In 1989, she graduated from Palmer West College of Chiropractic in Sunnyvale, CA, earning her Dr. of Chiropractic degree. Moving back to Olympia, she married Dr. John T. Hairston on Valentines Day 1996. In March 1997 they welcomed their son Craig Hairston into the world, who became the light of her life. She became actively involved in his schooling belonging to the Boston Harbor PTA and helped with activities at Reeves Middle school. Julie's passion for the outdoors included fishing, biking, kayaking, walking with her labs, gardening, and later on joining The Mountaineers. She was an avid baker and her family and friends benefitted from the delicious goodies she made. She and her friends also loved bizarre hopping. Unfortunately in 2015 she was diagnosed with an aggressive breast cancer. After going through surgery, radiation and chemo therapy, in 2017 her cancer went into remission. She then spent a couple years happily living life until the reoccurrence of her breast cancer, this time metastatic. In 2019 she fought it with a vengence, going through multiple trials and treatments looking for a cure. Unfortunately, the tumors progressed to untreatable levels. On May 23rd, Julie passed away. She was pre deceased by her parents Clifton & Deloris Burke, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She is survived by her husband John Hairston, son Craig Hairston, sister Sandra (Mark) Mount and brother Brian Burke. Nieces Amanda (Josh) West and Kindra (Ryan) McDonald, Nephews Eric Mount (Nicolas and Christopher) and Jared Mount (Zoe). There will be a celebration of life held later this summer.



