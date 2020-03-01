|
|
June Gladine (Simpson) Borek June Gladine Borek was born in Snohomish, Washington, June 4, 1928, and passed peacefully in her sleep at home in Lacey, WA on February 5, 2020 due to congestive heart failure. She was the middle daughter of three, born to Harold and Esther Simpson. Gladine met her husband, Joseph A. Borek, while attending college at Western Washington, and moved to Shelton in 1949. They moved to Gladine's home town of Snohomish in 1967. Gladine worked for Simpson Credit Union and in the high school offices in Shelton and Snohomish. They also lived in Mattawa, Richland, Death Valley, and in Indio. Gladine moved back to Lacey in 2011 to be closer to her sisters. She was a 20+ year colon cancer survivor, and a devoted Seattle Husky and Seahawk fan. Gladine is predeceased by younger sister, Suzanne (Smith) Stuehm, son, Keith Borek, and nephew, John Beckmeyer. She is survived by her eldest sister, Patricia Beckmeyer of Tacoma, WA, her daughter, Kyle/Karen Johnson (Gary), Brentwood, CA, son, David L. Borek (Heidi), Henderson, NV and her dear aunt Rosemary (Simpson) Bailey of Snohomish, who was raised with her like a sister. She is also survived by granddaughter Shana Sweeney (Denis), grandson Shareef Abduhr-Rahmaan (Wati), daughter-in-law, Jill Borek, grandson, Spencer Borek, 6 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held on April 4th @ 10:00 at St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2109 College Street SE, Lacey, WA 98503. Donations can be made to the AARP Foundation, the Children's Orthopedic Guild or a . For information please contact: [email protected]
Published in The Olympian on Mar. 1, 2020