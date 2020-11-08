June Morrison
October 25, 2020
Tumwater, Washington - June Morrison passed away October 25, 2020, in Tumwater, Washington, her home of 49 years. She was born May 14, 1933, to George Seager White and Martha White in Luton, England. Over the years, she also lived in Labrador, California, Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska.
June earned a nursing degree in England, and was proud to help others. She married Hal C. Morrison on March 7, 1953, in Bedford, England, at Bunyan Meeting Kempston. Since Hal was career U.S. Air Force, June and their family had the opportunity to travel. She loved being a wife, mother, homemaker, and grandmother. Having been raised in foster care and childrens' homes, she valued family more than anything. She spoiled all her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved them unconditionally. She enjoyed gardening, crafting, knitting, sewing, and doing genealogy. She belonged to the Grange in Satsop, and was a member of the Methodist church in Franklin, Nebraska.
June is survived by her sons, Calvin (wife, Janice), and Dan (wife, Melissa); daughters, Catherine, and Teresa (husband, Nick); grandchildren, Elvis (wife, Ashley), Nicole (husband, Doug), Sean (wife, Jerica), Randi (husband, Jackson), Melissa Pruett, Rachel, and Owen; four great grandchildren, and one more soon to arrive; and sister, Ethel Steele. She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Hal; son, Dale; and great grandson, Landon.
Services will be held at a later time. Memorial donations may be made to the Union Gospel Mission.
